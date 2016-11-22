Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready

Justin Sagler (left) and Zach Allen, recreation assistants with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, wax skis Nov. 22, 2016, in preparation for the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area opening. The ski area opened in December. Photo by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy.

