(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready [Image 2 of 2]

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Justin Sagler (left) and Zach Allen, recreation assistants with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, wax skis Nov. 22, 2016, in preparation for the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area opening. The ski area opened in December. Photo by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:40
    Photo ID: 3083599
    VIRIN: 161122-A-EV412-3434
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready [Image 1 of 2], by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT