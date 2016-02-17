(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Practicing technique [Image 1 of 5]

    Practicing technique

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.17.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Zane Holland, 35th Medical Group logistics flight commander, and Senior Airman Patrick Moore, 35th Surgical Squadron medical technician, spar during a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. The martial art of jiu-jitsu teaches individuals to defend themselves by using leverage and technique. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    This work, Practicing technique [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jiu-jitsu strengthens Misawa's resilience

