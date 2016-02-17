U.S. Air Force Maj. Zane Holland, 35th Medical Group logistics flight commander, and Senior Airman Patrick Moore, 35th Surgical Squadron medical technician, spar during a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. The martial art of jiu-jitsu teaches individuals to defend themselves by using leverage and technique. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3083595
|VIRIN:
|160217-F-KR223-249
|Resolution:
|4864x3136
|Size:
|888.95 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practicing technique [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
