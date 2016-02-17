Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu members bow at the end of a practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. Bowing is a sign of respect, humility and mindfulness that’s integrated into the weekly sessions. For practice times and more information, join the “Endure Misawa BJJ” Facebook group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3083592
|VIRIN:
|160217-F-KR223-147
|Resolution:
|4496x2984
|Size:
|809.68 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Traditional bow [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
