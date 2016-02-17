(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Group demonstration [Image 3 of 5]

    Group demonstration

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.17.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Rodrigo Gomez, Misawa Endure Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu head coach, and Miguel Gomez, BJJ secondary coach, demonstrate a technique at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. After the warm-up portion of the session, the instructor shows the group how to perform specific movements like grappling and chokes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 10:48
    Photo ID: 3083591
    VIRIN: 160217-F-KR223-083
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Practicing technique
    Traditional bow
    Group demonstration
    Jiu-Jitsu training
    Live sparring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jiu-jitsu strengthens Misawa's resilience

    TAGS

    Photography
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Photojournalist
    35th Fighter Wing
    military
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    Nikon
    Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT