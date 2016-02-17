Rodrigo Gomez, Misawa Endure Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu head coach, and Miguel Gomez, BJJ secondary coach, demonstrate a technique at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. After the warm-up portion of the session, the instructor shows the group how to perform specific movements like grappling and chokes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
This work, Group demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jiu-jitsu strengthens Misawa's resilience
