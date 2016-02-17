Rodrigo Gomez, Misawa Endure Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu head coach, and Miguel Gomez, BJJ secondary coach, demonstrate a technique at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. After the warm-up portion of the session, the instructor shows the group how to perform specific movements like grappling and chokes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 10:48 Photo ID: 3083591 VIRIN: 160217-F-KR223-083 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.11 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Group demonstration [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.