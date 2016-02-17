(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jiu-Jitsu training [Image 4 of 5]

    Jiu-Jitsu training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.17.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Rodrigo Gomez, Endure Brazilian jiu-jitsu Misawa main instructor, teaches BJJ on how to perform a technique at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. The instructor will watch pairs perform specific sparring moves and then correct or give them advice when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jiu-Jitsu training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

