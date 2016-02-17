Endure Misawa Brazilian jiu-jitsu members spar during a practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2016. Although this martial arts style contains standing movements, it is known for its ground-fighting techniques. Misawa’s BJJ practices three times a week to better develop their skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3083587
|VIRIN:
|160217-F-KR223-020
|Resolution:
|4639x3077
|Size:
|771.93 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live sparring [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jiu-jitsu strengthens Misawa's resilience
LEAVE A COMMENT