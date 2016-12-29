Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky is a paralegal working in casualty operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Ushomirsky came to the United States in 1997 and has served in the Army Reserve for the last 14 years. Casualty Operations personnel support the casualty mission by providing casualty notification and assistance, casualty escort, retrieval and return of personal effects, and appropriate reporting to the Department of the Army. The 99th provides support throughout its 13-state region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 07:57 Photo ID: 3083477 VIRIN: 161229-A-GJ885-001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.56 MB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.