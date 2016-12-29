(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky is a paralegal working in casualty operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Ushomirsky came to the United States in 1997 and has served in the Army Reserve for the last 14 years. Casualty Operations personnel support the casualty mission by providing casualty notification and assistance, casualty escort, retrieval and return of personal effects, and appropriate reporting to the Department of the Army. The 99th provides support throughout its 13-state region.

