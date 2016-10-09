(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.10.2016

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Lt. j.g. Jason Burchell, a Navy chaplain, performs roman catholic mass in the ship's chapel aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170103-N-OY799-037 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    roman catholic mass

