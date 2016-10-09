Lt. j.g. Jason Burchell, a Navy chaplain, performs roman catholic mass in the ship's chapel aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 06:55 Photo ID: 3083469 VIRIN: 170103-N-OY799-019 Resolution: 3664x2438 Size: 1.15 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170103-N-OY799-019 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.