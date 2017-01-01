NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts

Members of NATO Air Command - Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority stand together during a group photo at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. The military and civilian aviation personnel held a ceremony which marked the integration of Afghan meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at the busiest airport in Afghanistan. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

