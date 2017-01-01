Members of NATO Air Command - Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority stand together during a group photo at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 1, 2017. The military and civilian aviation personnel held a ceremony which marked the integration of Afghan meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at the busiest airport in Afghanistan. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
This work, NATO, ACAA integrate airport meteorology efforts [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
