Bruce, a Military Working Dog, at the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Veterinary Service, licks the face of a handler while Airman 1st Class James Crow, 3rd Combat Camera Squadron combat photojournalist, documents on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Jan. 26, 2016. Using different types of machines, MWDs rehabilitation, walking and exercise improve their overall health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville R. McFee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 21:10
|Photo ID:
|3083405
|VIRIN:
|160126-F-IF848-164
|Resolution:
|3103x2661
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
This work, military working dog surgery, by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
