    military working dog surgery

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bruce, a Military Working Dog, at the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Veterinary Service, licks the face of a handler while Airman 1st Class James Crow, 3rd Combat Camera Squadron combat photojournalist, documents on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Jan. 26, 2016. Using different types of machines, MWDs rehabilitation, walking and exercise improve their overall health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville R. McFee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, military working dog surgery, by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT