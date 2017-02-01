U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Air Force Total Force Band march in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. The Honor Guard and Total Force Band represented the U.S. Air Force in front of the estimated one million spectators, as it kicks off a year-long celebration of the Air Force's 70th Birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3083220
|VIRIN:
|170102-F-IP635-0094
|Resolution:
|4797x2715
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rose parade 2017, by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
