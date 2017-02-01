(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rose parade 2017

    Rose parade 2017

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Air Force Total Force Band march in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. The Honor Guard and Total Force Band represented the U.S. Air Force in front of the estimated one million spectators, as it kicks off a year-long celebration of the Air Force's 70th Birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3083220
    VIRIN: 170102-F-IP635-0094
    Resolution: 4797x2715
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rose parade 2017, by SrA Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Air Force
    USAF
    Band
    Rose Parade
    Air Force Total Force Band

