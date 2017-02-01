Rose parade 2017

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Air Force Total Force Band march in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. The Honor Guard and Total Force Band represented the U.S. Air Force in front of the estimated one million spectators, as it kicks off a year-long celebration of the Air Force's 70th Birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 01.02.2017
Location: PASADENA, CA, US