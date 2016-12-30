(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bell's final Sustainer of the Week

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell presented his final Sustainer of the Week certificate and Coin of Excellence to Sgt. Terrence Church, aviation structural repair sergeant with the 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, California Army National Guard, during his final operational command post mission at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 30, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 07:11
    Photo ID: 3082986
    VIRIN: 161230-A-BG398-014
    Resolution: 1000x666
    Size: 233.46 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bell's final Sustainer of the Week, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    316th ESC
    Challenge Coin
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    CSM Bell
    CSM McPeek
    BG Harter

