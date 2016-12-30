1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell presented his final Sustainer of the Week certificate and Coin of Excellence to Sgt. Terrence Church, aviation structural repair sergeant with the 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, California Army National Guard, during his final operational command post mission at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 30, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 07:11 Photo ID: 3082986 VIRIN: 161230-A-BG398-014 Resolution: 1000x666 Size: 233.46 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bell's final Sustainer of the Week, by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.