386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

Loadmasters from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron secure pallets in the cargo area of a C-130H Hercules Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. They loaded approximately 18,500 pounds of goods onto the Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

