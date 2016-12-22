Chief Master Sgt. James Lucas, 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group superintendent, writes a holiday greeting on the top of a box containing holiday meals for forward-deployed service members Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. After the boxes were loaded with holiday meal items, they were loaded into the back of a C-130H Hercules and delivered to the austere locations where these service members are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3082900
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-CA297-034
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
