Chief Master Sgt. James Lucas, 386th Expeditionary Mission Support Group superintendent, writes a holiday greeting on the top of a box containing holiday meals for forward-deployed service members Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. After the boxes were loaded with holiday meal items, they were loaded into the back of a C-130H Hercules and delivered to the austere locations where these service members are currently deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 03:03 Photo ID: 3082900 VIRIN: 161223-F-CA297-034 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.03 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.