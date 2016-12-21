386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

Senior Airman Gavin Payton, a 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron rations team member, catches a box in a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 386th EFSS Airmen worked quickly to ensure the tri-walls of holiday food items would be ready in time to ship to forward-deployed service members before Christmas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

