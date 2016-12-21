Senior Airman Gavin Payton, a 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron rations team member, catches a box in a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 386th EFSS Airmen worked quickly to ensure the tri-walls of holiday food items would be ready in time to ship to forward-deployed service members before Christmas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3082899
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-CA297-038
|Resolution:
|4336x2890
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
