Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron carry sparkling grape juice through a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. These Airmen were assembling tri-walls of holiday meal items for forward-deployed service members (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3082898
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-CA297-014
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
