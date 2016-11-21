Staff. Sgt. Tyrone Johnson emcees a talent show at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 21, 2016. He hopes to one day become a motivational speaker where he can use his life experience to help others bring positive change to their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

From Gang Leader to Staff Sergeant: How one Airman overcame all odds to find success