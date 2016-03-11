(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen's skills vital to the joint fight

    Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.03.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A JET/IA patch is affixed to the uniform of Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a logistician assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron. The 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron is responsible for more than 300 of these Joint Expeditionary Tasking and Individual Augmentee Airmen, who are currently deployed in 10 to 12 different countries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
