Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight

A JET/IA patch is affixed to the uniform of Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a logistician assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron. The 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron is responsible for more than 300 of these Joint Expeditionary Tasking and Individual Augmentee Airmen, who are currently deployed in 10 to 12 different countries.

