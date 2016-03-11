Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight

Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron logistician, left, helps Staff Sgt. Dylan Collins, a 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porter, right, with securing a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle in the cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 4, 2016. Gowen is currently embedded with the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron as he awaits transfer to a joint unit.
