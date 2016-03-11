(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen's skills vital to the joint fight

    Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.03.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a logistician assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, guides a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle into the cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 4, 2016. Gowen leads a small Quick Response Team comprised of five specialized aerial port personnel to provide rapid response in support of various requirements around the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017
    Photo ID: 3082891
    VIRIN: 161104-F-CA297-066
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCENT

