Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a logistician assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, guides a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle into the cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 4, 2016. Gowen leads a small Quick Response Team comprised of five specialized aerial port personnel to provide rapid response in support of various requirements around the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 03:03 Photo ID: 3082891 VIRIN: 161104-F-CA297-066 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 1.11 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.