Tech Sgt. Ronald Gowen, a logistician assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, assists aerial porters with unloading a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 4, 2016. Gowen is currently embedded with the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron as he awaits transfer to a joint unit.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3082890
|VIRIN:
|161104-F-CA297-023
|Resolution:
|4416x2944
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen’s skills vital to the joint fight [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
