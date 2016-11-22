COMACC visits 386th AEW, praises Airmen’s contributions to the fight

Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, shows his appreciation for Senior Airman Sang Yang, 386th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, Nov. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Carlisle visited the 386th to gain appreciation for the wing's operations throughout the U.S. Central Command region and to thank Airmen personally for their service during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Andrew Park)

