Airman 1st Class Jaime Gurrola, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, applies grease to the axle of an EC-130H Compass Call Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. This was part of preventive maintenance procedures to prepare the EC-130 for its return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 03:03 Photo ID: 3082884 VIRIN: 161205-F-CA297-150 Resolution: 4496x2998 Size: 1.13 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, If they can’t talk, they can’t fight: Compass Call targets Da’esh through electronic attack [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.