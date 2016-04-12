An EC-130H Compass Call prepares to taxi Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call employs a crew of roughly a dozen Airmen working together to jam Da’esh communications. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3082877
|VIRIN:
|161205-F-CA297-039
|Resolution:
|2870x1914
|Size:
|396.76 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If they can’t talk, they can’t fight: Compass Call targets Da’esh through electronic attack [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT