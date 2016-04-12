If they can’t talk, they can’t fight: Compass Call targets Da’esh through electronic attack

A 386th Expeditionary Operations Group airborne maintenance technician monitors an EC-130H Compass Call as it starts its engines on Dec. 5, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Compass Call is engaged in operations jamming Da’esh communications in order to confuse and disorient enemy fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

