A C-130H Hercules taxis down the runway prior to takeoff at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Dec. 4, 2016. Some C-130s have already flown upwards of 800 hours in a single month. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|12.03.2016
|01.02.2017 03:03
|3082870
|161204-F-CA297-206
|5064x3376
|961.95 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
|0
This work, 386th AMU keeps supplies moving downrange [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
