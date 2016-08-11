Members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight drive a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle to the safe area at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Nov. 9, 2016. The safe area is located approximately 1.4 kilometers from the burn pile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park)

This work, 386th EOD destroys unusable ammunition [Image 1 of 20], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.