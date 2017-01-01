(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Surprise Serenade [Image 1 of 13]

    2017 Surprise Serenade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks during the 2017 Surprise Serenade at the Home of the Commandants, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2017. The Surprise Serenade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800’s in which the U.S. Marine Band performs music for the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his home on New Years Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 17:32
    Photo ID: 3082821
    VIRIN: 170101-M-EL431-0158
    Resolution: 4676x3140
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Surprise Serenade [Image 1 of 13], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade
    2017 Surprise Serenade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Neller
    USMC
    Commandant
    CMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Corps Band
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Gen Neller
    Surprise Serenade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT