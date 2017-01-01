U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig, center, director of the U.S. Marine Band, conducts the 2017 Surprise Serenade at the Home of the Commandants, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2017. The Surprise Serenade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800’s in which the U.S. Marine Band performs music for the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his home on New Years Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2017 17:32
|Photo ID:
|3082809
|VIRIN:
|170101-M-EL431-0066
|Resolution:
|4746x3164
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Surprise Serenade [Image 1 of 13], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
