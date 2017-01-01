Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, speaks with Maj. Gen. John R. Ewers, Jr., staff judge advocate to the Commandant, before the 2017 Surprise Serenade at the Home of the Commandants, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2017. The Surprise Serenade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800’s in which the U.S. Marine Band performs music for the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his home on New Years Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

