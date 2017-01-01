Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, shakes hands with a guest before the 2017 Surprise Serenade at the Home of the Commandants, Washington, D.C., Jan. 1, 2017. The Surprise Serenade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800’s in which the U.S. Marine Band performs music for the Commandant of the Marine Corps at his home on New Years Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
