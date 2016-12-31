Coast Guard rescues 1 mariner aboard disabled vessel in Bellingham Bay

A 27-foot crab boat sits disabled and adrift in the shoals of Bellingham Bay, December 31, 2016. A Coast Guard Station Bellingham rescue boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium responded to the incident and safely removed the mariner from his vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Bellingham.)

