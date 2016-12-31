A 27-foot crab boat sits disabled and adrift in the shoals of Bellingham Bay, December 31, 2016. A Coast Guard Station Bellingham rescue boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium responded to the incident and safely removed the mariner from his vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Bellingham.)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2017 14:52
|Photo ID:
|3082788
|VIRIN:
|161231-G-AE983-291
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|140.32 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 mariner aboard disabled vessel in Bellingham Bay, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
