    Coast Guard rescues 1 mariner aboard disabled vessel in Bellingham Bay

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 27-foot crab boat sits disabled and adrift in the shoals of Bellingham Bay, December 31, 2016. A Coast Guard Station Bellingham rescue boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium responded to the incident and safely removed the mariner from his vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Bellingham.)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 14:52
    Photo ID: 3082788
    VIRIN: 161231-G-AE983-291
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 140.32 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 mariner aboard disabled vessel in Bellingham Bay, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    adrift
    disabled
    Coast Guard
    Station Bellingham
    Sector Puget Sound
    Bellingham Bay
    crab boat
    13th District Command Center

