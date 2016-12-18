(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16]

    11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps members with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct unknown distance shooting at a range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The range practice was part of bilateral training with the 3rd Infantry French Marines Sniper Platoon. Marines from the 11th MEU are temporarily training in the area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Image edited for operational security)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:04
    Photo ID: 3082785
    VIRIN: 161218-Z-CT752-191
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USMC
    AFRICOM
    ANGLICO
    bilateral training
    11th MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    French Military
    French
    CJTF-HOA
    Alligator Dagger

