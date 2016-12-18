U.S. Marine Corps members with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct unknown distance shooting at a range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The range practice was part of bilateral training with the 3rd Infantry French Marines Sniper Platoon. Marines from the 11th MEU are temporarily training in the area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Image edited for operational security)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:04 Photo ID: 3082785 VIRIN: 161218-Z-CT752-191 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.86 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.