11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage

A UH-1Y Huey helicopter flies over the range after a helo-borne raid during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies while intermittently participating in bilateral training with the French. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

