    11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 4 of 16]

    11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps members with the11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors from the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, watch an UH-1Y Huey helicopter fly over after a helo-borne raid on the range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies while intermittently participating in bilateral training with the French. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03
    Photo ID: 3082778
    VIRIN: 161218-Z-CT752-767
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USMC
    AFRICOM
    ANGLICO
    bilateral training
    11th MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    UH-1Y Huey
    French Military
    French
    helicopter
    CJTF-HOA
    Alligator Dagger

