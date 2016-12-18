French Marine Capt. A, 6th Support Company commander, and U.S. Marine Corps members with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), discuss the events to occur on the range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies while intermittently participating in bilateral training with the French. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2017 13:03
|Photo ID:
|3082770
|VIRIN:
|161218-Z-CT752-340
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
