U.S. Marine Corps members with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), communicate with players on the range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. On the ground, ANGLICO is tasked to communicate and coordinate with air or naval gunfire assets, as well as provide situational updates of target sites during their bombardment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3082766 VIRIN: 161218-Z-CT752-057 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.42 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.