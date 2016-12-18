11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage

U.S. Marine Corps members with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), hike a hillside while light armored vehicles traverse the range during events of exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The exercise allows the MEU to get off ship and conduct combat sustainment training to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

