U.S. Marine Corps mortarmen, Weapons Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observe M721 illumination rounds fired from a M224 60mm Lightweight Company Mortar System during exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. Once the M721 round is ignited, it produces visible light for situations like night operations or day and nighttime signaling. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3082760 VIRIN: 161213-Z-CT752-497 Resolution: 4590x3055 Size: 1.31 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.