U.S. Marine Corps mortarmen, Weapons Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire a white phosphorous M722A1 round from a M224 60mm Lightweight Company Mortar System during exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The M722A1 rounds, weighing just under four pounds, can be used for spotting or marking a target area with a smoke cloud. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3082758 VIRIN: 161213-Z-CT752-317 Resolution: 4912x3178 Size: 2.84 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.