11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Joshua Gray, Scout Sniper Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), speaks with the 3rd Infantry French Marines’ Sniper Platoon during exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The Marines participated in an unknown distance course as a part of bilateral training with the French. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

