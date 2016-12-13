U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Joshua Gray, Scout Sniper Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, watches the range through a scope at an unknown distance course during exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13, 2016, Arta Plage, Djibouti. The range practice was part of bilateral training with the 3rd Infantry French Marines Sniper Platoon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3082752 VIRIN: 161213-Z-CT752-146 Resolution: 4611x3069 Size: 2.74 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.