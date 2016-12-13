U.S. Marine Corps members with Scout Sniper Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), focus downrange during exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13, 2016, at Arta Plage, Djibouti. The unknown distance course was part of bilateral training with the 3rd Infantry French Marines Sniper Platoon. The exercise allows opportunities for the 11th MEU to maintain their respective skills and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.01.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3082749 VIRIN: 161213-Z-CT752-095 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.28 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU participates in exercise Dagger Alligator near Arta Plage [Image 1 of 16], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.