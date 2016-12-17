Women from CRS 11 receive holiday care packages

U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 members are all smiles after receiving care packages for female service members, Dec. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Religious Affairs Office received 12 packages from the Mission Beach Women's Club in San Diego and distributed them to the service members in CRS 11. The CRS 11 Sailors patrol the local port to protect high-value-assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

