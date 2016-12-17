(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Women from CRS 11 receive holiday care packages [Image 2 of 4]

    Women from CRS 11 receive holiday care packages

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 members are all smiles after receiving care packages for female service members, Dec. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Religious Affairs Office received 12 packages from the Mission Beach Women's Club in San Diego and distributed them to the service members in CRS 11. The CRS 11 Sailors patrol the local port to protect high-value-assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women from CRS 11 receive holiday care packages [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    Care Packages
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    CJTF-HOA
    Female Veterans
    Religious Affairs
    Women who serve
    CRS 11

