Women from CRS 11 receive care packages from Religous Affairs Office

U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 members, stationed at Camp Lemonnier, smile after receiving care packages for female service members, Dec. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Religious Affairs Office received these packages and distributed them to the women in the CRS 11 team which accounts for 10 of the 76 members in the squadron. The CRS 11 Sailors patrol the local port to protect high-value-assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

