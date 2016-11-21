U.S. Air Force Physiology technicians assigned to the 19th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support unit jump from the side door of a C-130 Hercules while conducting high altitude air drop missions and static line troop drops, Nov. 21, 2016. U.S. Air Force personnel drop missions are conducted often from both high and low level. C-130 pilots conduct training missions such as these on nearly a daily basis at military installations around the globe to ensure airborne personnel meet their training requirements and are prepared to mobilize and operate any where in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 23:27 Photo ID: 3082679 VIRIN: 161116-F-CJ989-033 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Climbing to altitude [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Kenny Holston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.