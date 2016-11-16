Climbing to altitude

A U.S. Air Force Physiology technician temporarily assigned to the 19th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support unit buckles his oxygen mask as he prepares for a High Altitude, Low Open parachute jump from a C-130 Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Nov. 16, 2016. U.S. Air Force personnel drop missions are conducted often from both high and low level. C-130 pilots conduct training missions such as these on nearly a daily basis at military installations around the globe to ensure airborne personnel meet their training requirements and are prepared to mobilize and operate any where in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston)

