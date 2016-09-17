A U.S. Air Force captain assigned to Joint Communications Support Element at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida walks down the flight line to a C-130 Hercules as he prepares for a static line troop drop from the aircraft, Sept. 17, 2016. U.S. Air Force personnel drop missions are conducted often from both high and low level. C-130 pilots conduct training missions such as these on nearly a daily basis at military installations around the globe to ensure airborne personnel meet their training requirements and are prepared to mobilize and operate any where in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2016
This work, Climbing to altitude [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Kenny Holston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
